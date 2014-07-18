Japan's Must-Read Magazine

Japanese Bar’s Drunk Shaming Campaign Gets Wasted

Jul 18, 2014

Japan must be literally the only country in the world where you can stumble out of a bar, pass out on the sidewalk, and not get robbed. Instead, the worst that can happen is you’ll get taped.

You’ll what?aLNK84

Yeah, thanks to a drunk-shaming campaign by the bar chain Yaocho you’ll get a nice rectangle taped around your body, complete with a hashtag: #nomisugi (drank too much). Oh, Japan.

You may lose your dignity, but at least you won’t lose your wallet. I love this country!

One Comment

  1. Jonathan Allen / July 19, 2014

    You realize you are about six weeks late with this and it’s already been exposed as a fake

    https://medium.com/race-class/no-japanese-people-are-not-drunk-shaming-salarymen-fd87c4c2d221

    Reply

