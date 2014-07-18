Japanese Bar’s Drunk Shaming Campaign Gets Wasted

Japan must be literally the only country in the world where you can stumble out of a bar, pass out on the sidewalk, and not get robbed. Instead, the worst that can happen is you’ll get taped.

You’ll what?

Yeah, thanks to a drunk-shaming campaign by the bar chain Yaocho you’ll get a nice rectangle taped around your body, complete with a hashtag: #nomisugi (drank too much). Oh, Japan.

You may lose your dignity, but at least you won’t lose your wallet. I love this country!