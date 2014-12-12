Japan's Must-Read Magazine

Manko Artist Back in the Slammer

Posted by on Dec 12, 2014 in Featured, Japanzine | 0 comments

We accurately predicted back in summer that Tokyo-based artist Rokudenashiko would be released fairly quickly after being taken in on obscenity charges for distributing 3d data of her manko (vagina, or as one our Japanese commenters pointed out, cunt). What we weren’t betting on is that she would be arrested again for exactly the same thing.

At JZ we still support her mission of removing the stigma surrounding body parts. What’s the big deal? Where’s the obscenity?

B3Qim2qRokudenashiko on Facebook

