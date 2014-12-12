Yoshinoya Raises Prices!

On Dec. 17, Yoshinoya will rise the price of a “nami” gyudon from ¥300 to ¥380!

This is the worst thing to happen since they stopped selling beef products altogether a few years back, and apparently a stunning victory for Shinzo Abe and the BOJ’s economic policies. The truth is that gyudon prices were only as low as ¥300 (previously ¥280) in the first place because of decade-long fast food price war, which McDonalds appears to have lost. Now that Ronald is poor and homeless, Yoshinoya are probably taking the opportunity to raise their prices back to closer to what they have been in the past, around ¥400.