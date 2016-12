Techno Udon Parties Sidestep Anti-Dancing Laws

A new movement protesting the anti-dancing laws in Japan has spread from Tokyo to Osaka. Techno-udon parties which started in 2012 use the pretense of stepping on udon dough to get around a provision of the 1948 Adult Entertainment Business Regulation Law that (hey only in Japan) bans dancing without the proper permit and after a certain time.

The next Techno Udon Party will be held at Cay in Tokyo on Sunday June 6.

Click here for more information.

http://techno-udon.com