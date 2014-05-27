Mogambo Returns for One Night Only! – June 7, 2014
For one night only the infamous Mogambo Bar returns to Roppongi!
Taking over Geronimo for the night and reproducing the beloved Roppongi haunt is destined to be a great night!
Come “Ring The Bell” not the drum and get your Polaroid on the walls, try the Mogambo Shot Hall Of Fame, grab some rare Mogambo T-Shirts!
Relive your memories of your old hangout and create some new memories aswell!!
On the same night the new Mogambo in Singapore will be celebrating its third year! A live camera hookup will be in place to share the party!!
www.geronimoshotbar.com