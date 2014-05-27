Japan's Must-Read Magazine

Mogambo Returns for One Night Only! – June 7, 2014

Posted by on May 27, 2014 in Events | 0 comments

Gero-Moga-HK-Anni-140508For one night only the infamous Mogambo Bar returns to Roppongi!
Taking over Geronimo for the night and reproducing the beloved Roppongi haunt is destined to be a great night!

Come “Ring The Bell” not the drum and get your Polaroid on the walls, try the Mogambo Shot Hall Of Fame, grab some rare Mogambo T-Shirts!

Relive your memories of your old hangout and create some new memories aswell!!

On the same night the new Mogambo in Singapore will be celebrating its third year! A live camera hookup will be in place to share the party!!
www.geronimoshotbar.com

Related Posts

  1. Spend Christmas and New Year’s at Geronimo and Mogambo!
  2. Aloha “Hawaiian Night Hawaiian Theme Party!
  3. Mogambo Hell-Wee-Closing Party – October 26-27, 2012
  4. Mogambo turns 20!

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *