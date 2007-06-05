Getting to Know Hachijo

Former penal colony Hachijojima is just the ticket for frazzled Tokyoites

I’ve been driving for 20 minutes now and haven’t seen a single other car. Ahead of me, the road winds its way lazily through a dramatic volcanic landscape thick with subtropical greenery. Way below, banks of jet-black rock dip sharply into cerulean blue ocean waters, the very vision of paradise (or something thereabouts).

Did I mention that I’m still in Tokyo?

Well, sort of. Welcome to Hachijojima (八丈島), the second largest of the Izu Islands, an archipelago that stretches out into the ocean directly to the south of the capital. Though it lies nearly 300 kilometers from the Imperial Palace, the island is – along with its neighbors – administratively part of the city. In the language beloved of bureaucrats, it’s labeled a “town” of Tokyo (as is the larger Izu-Oshima, 200 km north), while its smaller siblings merely qualify as “villages”.

Stepping off the morning ferry into a practically deserted port, though, the contrast with the real Big T couldn’t be starker. Hachijo, roughly 60 km2 in area, has a population today of just under 9000 – that’s about 3 percent of the number of people living in Shinjuku-ku alone. It’s a place where time doesn’t so much fly as amble, where people still leave their doors unlocked at night (no, really) and the speed limit never rises above a leisurely 40 km per hour. And you probably never even knew it existed…

For such a small place, Hachijo is steeped in history. Legend tells that it was once populated exclusively by women, and nearby Aogashima solely by men. Every May, the fellas would take boats over to the island, doubtless intent on spending the summer getting their socks darned and dinners cooked for them. In preparation, the women made sandals that were left on the beach to await the new arrivals. Each man would choose a pair on arriving – so deciding his partner for the coming months. Nice system, that. The practice was ended by Minamoto no Tametomo, the fearsome 12th century warrior who controlled the Izu Islands. As if to mark the occasion, Minamoto’s alternative name – Hachiro – was re-rendered in the local brogue to give the island its modern name. Or so they say.

More recently, Hachijo attained an altogether different kind of notoriety, as a penal colony for people banished from Edo between the 17th and 19th centuries. The first such exile (runin) was Ukita Hideie, a member of the powerful council of Five Elders formed by Toyotomi Hideyoshi in the late 16th century. Having unsuccessfully opposed fellow Elder and future shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu at the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600, Ukita’s family connections were such that he was able to escape execution in favor of lifelong banishment. Hachijo, being in the arse end of nowhere, seemed an appropriate option. The weather must have agreed with him: Ukita lasted a whole half-century, finally popping his clogs in 1655.

During the following two centuries, a total of 1900-odd men, women and children were forcibly sent there. At first, the exiles were mainly political figures, but from 1704 onwards the Edo government began to widen its criteria for banishment. Offenses punishable by banishment came to include murder, robbery, fraud, brawling, arson, jailbreak, gambling, rape and membership of outlawed religious groups. Naturally, this saw all sorts of riff-raff getting dispatched to the island, some for the most absurd reasons. Yamamoto Hyosuke, for instance, was exiled by the notoriously unhinged shogun Tokugawa Tsunayoshi for failing to prevent the killing of a sparrow. (Naturally, the actual perpetrators of this heinous crime were swiftly put to the sword.)

Once sent to Hachijo, runin were more or less left to their devices. They were even allowed to bring an entourage with them: Ukita brought numerous attendants as well as his son, who made admirable efforts to continue the family name while he was there. Runin often ended up working alongside the islanders – and, of course, nurturing relationships of an altogether more personal nature with them (ever the killjoys, Edo authorities forbade exiles from taking their wives with them).

With the exception of a few devastating famines, the hardest – and cruelest – part of life on the island was simply that people banished to Hachijo were never told the length of their sentences. Unable to bear waiting for an official reprieve, some took desperate measures, and the island’s annals are rich with stories of foiled escape attempts. For reasons best known to them, officials chose not to note any such attempts that actually succeeded.

A general amnesty in 1868 saw most of the island’s runin inhabitants return to the mainland, although the practice of banishment wasn’t officially abandoned until 1881. After that, Hachijojima slipped comfortably back into obscurity. Its next moment in the sun would come in the dying years of World War II, when it was prepared for a predicted American assault. Tens of thousands of troops were stationed there, building a vast 65 km network of underground tunnels in the hills – many of which survive to this day.

During the 1960s, Hachijo was caught in the so-called “leisure boom”, the domestic tourism frenzy that saw pretty much everywhere with a bit of beach groomed as a resort. It was a slightly awkward fit from the start: though undeniably attractive, the island didn’t exactly lend itself to aspiring beach bums looking to flaunt their new bikinis. Stories tell of how pristine white sand was imported from Okinawa to make the gray volcanic sands of the lone beach a little more appealing to potential visitors. It all washed away, of course.

While many of the popular resorts of the 60s and 70s are now in an advanced stage of necrosis, Hachijo has come into its own as a choice destination for discerning city dwellers – both gung-ho outdoor enthusiasts and jaded office drones who just want to get away from it all for a few days.

For water sports enthusiasts, much of the island’s appeal can be attributed to geography. Hachijo sits in the path of the Black Tide (kuro shio), a warm current that passes up from the Philippines towards the north of Japan – think of it as a Pacific answer to the Gulf Stream. Once the bane of would-be escapees, it’s now one of the place’s prime assets – the current brings both warm waters and an abundance of fish and sea creatures during the spring and summer months. Snorkelers and scuba divers may spot sea turtles, dolphins, tuna shoals or even hammerhead sharks when they venture beneath the waves. The seabed around the island is rife with impressive lava formations, while there are also more enclosed areas to suit beginners. Good dive shops include Seadive (www.seadive.jp) and Akama Divers Inn (www1.sphere.ne.jp/akamadi/); the latter also have English speaking staff.

Given that Hachijo enjoys sister city relations with Maui, it should probably come as no surprise that it’s something of a surfer’s paradise, too. Not only does the Black Tide keep the waters relatively warm – the island’s location, dangling way out there in the Pacific Ocean, means that it enjoys some truly impressive waves. Although the lack of beaches makes it unsuitable for absolute beginners, hardened boarders have got their work cut out for them here. The three surf breaks off the southernmost tip of the island – Kaisar, Santos and Tacos – have some of the most consistent swells you’ll find anywhere in Japan, period. Note that there aren’t any surf shops, so you’ll need to bring all your own gear with you. Booties are strongly recommended, assuming your feet aren’t made of leather.

After a hard day riding the waves, many surfers retire to the free onsen at Borazawa, one of the numerous hot spring baths on the south coast of Hachijo. More discerning types head to the rather fab outdoor rotenburo at Uramigataki, which comes complete with waterfall and, again, won’t cost you a penny. It’s also unisex, so bring a swimsuit. If you don’t mind paying, the baths at Miharashi no Yuu in Sueyoshi (¥500 for adults) are worth it for the stunning view alone.

Land lubbers will find that there’s still plenty to do on Hachijo. The island is part of the Fuji-Hakone-Izu national park, meaning that its countryside is maintained in pristine condition – and littered with hiking trails. Intrepid souls can scale one of the two dormant volcanoes: the 854m Mt. Hachijo-Fuji and the slightly smaller Mt. Mihara. On a good day, you can see Miyake-jima, some 80 km to the north, from the summit of Fuji. Just be warned that the 1200 or so stairs that take you to the top are a real shitter. Alternatively, you could go off for a wander around the forests surrounding Mihara and see how many waterfalls you can find – there are a fair few.

Most of the roads don’t see much traffic, making them ideal for cyclists. True, some of the ascents are pretty grueling, but they just make the pay-off of uninterrupted downhill runs and gorgeous views all the sweeter. If you’re coming by ferry, you can bring your trusty steed with you; otherwise, many hostels offer bicycle rental services.

Some of the other options are a little more esoteric. Scott Whitbread, proprietor of the Anchor Pub, conducts tours of the surviving war tunnels that pepper the hills of Hachijo. Claustrophobic types need not apply, but anyone else is welcome to strap on a helmet and go delving into this fascinating man-made underworld. (For details, go to www.hachijo.net)

When night falls, unsuspecting punters may find themselves whisked away by the Hachijo Recreational Organization (www.8jo.org), who run free trips during the spring and summer to a palm grove in the south of the island littered with phosphorescent mushrooms. A bit random, but it’s worth it: the glow-in-the-dark fungi are certainly one of the weirdest things this correspondent has seen in a long time.

All in all, Hachijojima is a pretty sweet getaway – a perfect antidote when the city life starts to grind you down. Where once people came here under duress, these days, one suspects, the only exiles you’ll find are strictly voluntary ones.

Getting there

There is a daily ferry from Takeshiba Port (near Hamamatsucho station). The trip takes about 10 hours. The outward bound ferry leaves at 22:30 every night, with the return one from Hachijo departing at 10:10. Tickets start from ¥8040 one-way. Details (Japanese only) at www.tokaikisen.co.jp

Alternatively, take a 45-minute flight direct from Haneda airport. If you book early, the return trip costs just over ¥21,000. Details at www.ana.co.jp/eng/

Where to stay

Sokodo-so (www.sokodo-so.com) is a friendly and affordably priced inn only a minute’s walk from Sokodo Port. As a double bonus, it’s just round the corner from the Anchor Pub. E-mail info@sokodo-so.com for details. There is also a well-equipped – and, more importantly, free – campsite a few hundred meters up the road from the port.

Getting around

There are infrequent bus services covering most of the island, which might be enough for some people. Lazy – or impatient – types should consider renting a car. Car Center Hachijo (www.car-center.net/hachijoo/) has some of the best rates on the island, with zippy little wagons going for ¥5000 per day (¥4500 if rented for two days or more).

What to eat

Local specialties include: ashitaba udon, made with the so-called “longevity herb” that grows throughout Hachijo; kusaya, a spectacularly stinky (but apparently quite tasty) brand of salted and dried fish; shimazushi, a variety of sushi that’s eaten with mustard rather than wasabi.

Where to drink

The Anchor Pub (www.hachijo.net) is pretty hard to miss: it’s practically the first thing you see when you get off the ferry. This convivial little joint draws a mixture of locals and weekenders, and has decent grub and a surprisingly wide array of tipples on offer.